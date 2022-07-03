Democrat's philosophy says it's an approach acceptable to everyone

Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with U. S. Senate candidate Michael Franken. We didn’t have time on “4 the Record” to bring you one issue we discussed: Gun violence.

The bipartisan Gun Safety Bill recently was signed into law by the president to try to stop or at least reduce deadly mass shootings.

One key thing it does is do more thorough background checks of gun buyers younger than 21. There’s certainly more to it than that.

Senator Joni Ernst voted for it, but Chuck Grassley did not.

“We can take a page from how the military sells surplus firearms to the deserving public. Deserving public – those who pass a screening process,” Franken said.

Hear what else he has to say in the video.

