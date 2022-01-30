We will revisit the race in Iowa for the U. S. Senate now – specifically the Democratic primary.

Four candidates are in the race vying for the nomination to challenge Chuck Grassley, who’s held that job for 41 years.

Here are the Democrats who want to deny Grassley an eighth term in the Senate:

Abby Finkenauer.

Michael Franken.

Glenn Hurst.

Bob Krause.

Let’s follow the money in this Senate primary – cash on hand in campaign accounts at the end of the third quarter. The candidates haven’t filed their fourth quarter financial reports yet.

Krause and Franken joined the race in the fourth quarter so there’s nothing for them.

Finkenauer has almost $600,000 in the bank for the campaign..

Hurst is far behind that at $32,000.

Even Finkenauer’s money pales in comparison to the more than $3 million Grassley has ready to spend this election cycle.

We will focus on Franken now. He grew up in western Sioux County and spent a lot of his childhood in Lebanon.

Franken earned his bachelor’s in engineering from the University of Nebraska, then got a master’s in physics from the Naval postgraduate school. He went on to do some advanced studies at MIT, the University of Virginia’s business school and the Brookings Institute.

He spent his career in the Navy, with more than 36 years in the military.He retired five years ago as a three-star admiral.

Franken was the first military officer to work for Sen. Ted Kennedy.

At one point he became the chief of legislative affairs for the Navy.

He says he seeks office as a “continuation of service,” and that Jan. 6 was a “pivotal moment in my life, having spent almost 40 years defending the United States, our quality of life.” Hear what else Franken has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.