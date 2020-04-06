Franken on 100-round magazines for guns: ‘Tell me why that’s needed’

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken.

The retired admiral tends to fall on the moderate wing of the Democratic Party.

His thoughts about how to address gun violence are different than a lot of people in his party.

Franken’s a vocal supporter of the second amendment and indicates he owned his first gun when he was 8 years old.

He wants to place an emphasis on training in all aspects of owning a gun.

Franken addressed if that would be a requirement for licensing, how he would keep guns out of people’s hands who shouldn’t have them and what kind of controls or limits he is talking about when it comes to the way weapons are built and their components.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.