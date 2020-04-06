Franken on health care: ‘The way we treat each other in society is a national security issue’

Democrat running for US Senate in Iowa supports public option and shoring up ACA

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with Iowa Senate candidate Michael Franken.

The Democrat is aligned with most members of his party on the health care issue. But he does make one bold statement.

He considers it vital to national security.

On health care he promotes expanding the Affordable Care Act to establish a public option — actually agreeing with three of the other candidates on this.

So what does he say to liberals who argue the current pandemic supports the needs of single payer coverage?

See his answer in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.