Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Iowa believes GOP will pay a price for abortion stance

We’re back with U. S. Senate candidate Michael Franken, who is running against Chuck Grassley in November. He discusses factors that led to inflation and how it can be addressed.

“We as a culture for 40 years, 50 years, exported so many jobs overseas,” Franken said.

“The Federal Reserve now sees the error of their past ways … and will slowly decrement the type of inflation that we see.”

