Tax rebate is lower in phase two than phase one

We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Among the topics? The investment in the expansion next to the TBK Bank Sports Complex from the city’s standpoint and the perspective of its taxpayers.

The Bettendorf City Council gave the OK to spend almost $6 million in incentives like improving infrastructure. That’s often needed for big developments.

A big ticket in this is the 75 percent Tax Increment Financing rebate.

“With the other things that we put in place in this complex agreement, we should be able to net $3.5 million conservatively over 20 years,” Gallagher said.

Hear what else Mayor Gallagher says in the video.

We want to hear your thoughts, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about Bettendorf’s new plans for a golf and sports entertainment complex?

