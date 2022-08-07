We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex.

The goal is to see this open about this time next year … maybe into fall.

There’s a lot of construction right there on Forest Grove Road by Middle Road. Traffic has to be redirected through the existing TBK Sports Complex.

“We’re really excited about bringing that amenity on board before we get to next spring and summer,” Gallagher said.

Hear him talk about the details in the video.

