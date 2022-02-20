Bettendorf did it again this week.

Its investment a few years ago into what became the TBK Bank Sports Complex paid off.

Now it hopes the second verse is as good or better than the first.

City leaders and developers formally announced on Wednesday a new sports and entertainment project for 109 acres of land directly across Middle Road from the current complex.

The 70,000-square-foot facility will feature a year-round golf venue with 62 bays that utilize top tracer technology. The plans also call for more athletic fields, stores, restaurants and a hotel.

The $75-million to $100-million project should be ready by summer or fall of next year.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joins us for a conversation.

“It’s capitalizing on the great success that phase one had,” Gallagher said. “Some $25 million of economic impact brought to our region as a direct result of phase one.”

Hear what else Mayor Gallagher has to say in the video.

