GOP candidate Everly embraces Trump trade war

Candidate for Congress criticizes out of control spending, but OK with proposed farm bailout

Trade policy under the Trump administration has had a tremendous impact on the Midwest farm economy.​

That’s put Republicans in a tough spot trying to be loyal to the president and growers at the same time.

This is the third part of my conversation on 4 The Record with congressional candidate Steven Everly.

​Trade and agriculture

​The pandemic is renewing the tension between the United States and China.

We’ve seen what the trade war and tariffs imposed over the last couple of years have done to farmers in the Midwest.

​Everly revealed if he agrees with the president’s policies.

Bailout​

​

The Trump administration just went public with a $19 billion bailout package for farmers.​

Everly talked about a return to fiscal responsibility and ending out of control spending, so ​how does this plan from the president square with his position?

Watch the video above for that answer and the full conversation.

