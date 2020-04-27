GOP candidate Miller-Meeks believes current gun background checks adequate​

Congressional hopeful also believes Trump trade policy brought China to the table​

Thanks for taking the time to watch this web extra from my interview with Mariannette Miller-Meeks.​

The two of us spent a few minutes talking about trade and gun rights.​

Trade

We’ve seen the trade war with China hit farmers in Iowa hard.​

She’s on the record supporting the president on trying to negotiate new terms with China.​

There is the phase one deal that opens up trade, but doesn’t lift the tariffs. ​

Now the president threatens to pull out of the agreement.​

Miller-Meeks addressed if this is a good policy for farmers.

​

Gun rights

​

Miller-Meeks is a gun rights supporter.​

The second amendment confirms the right to bear arms, but an overwhelming number of Americans support background checks as a way to keep guns away from people who shouldn’t have them.​

Miller-Meeks discussed what the line is for her when it comes to access to guns and magazine rounds.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.​

