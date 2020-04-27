GOP candidate Miller-Meeks believes current gun background checks adequate​

Thanks for taking the time to watch this web extra from my interview with Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
The two of us spent a few minutes talking about trade and gun rights.
Trade
We’ve seen the trade war with China hit farmers in Iowa hard.
She’s on the record supporting the president on trying to negotiate new terms with China.
There is the phase one deal that opens up trade, but doesn’t lift the tariffs.
Now the president threatens to pull out of the agreement.
Miller-Meeks addressed if this is a good policy for farmers.
Gun rights
Miller-Meeks is a gun rights supporter.
The second amendment confirms the right to bear arms, but an overwhelming number of Americans support background checks as a way to keep guns away from people who shouldn’t have them.
Miller-Meeks discussed what the line is for her when it comes to access to guns and magazine rounds.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.