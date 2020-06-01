GOP candidate Schilling on health care reform: ‘No one silver bullet’​

Bobby Schilling is on the record saying health care reform needs to be a priority.
We’ve seen in recent years no bipartisanship can be found and it’s one of the biggest issues this election year.
This is the third part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.
Schilling’s positions on health care reform focus on things like putting limits on malpractice lawsuits and being able to buy insurance across state lines to increase competition.
We’ve seen millions of Americans lose their jobs during the crisis, including jobs that provide health insurance.
Schilling addressed the argument that the pandemic highlights a weakness in the employer-based insurance system.
Schilling was just treated for a serious condition.
He has some financial means as a successful businessman that a lot of Americans don’t when it comes to medical coverage.
Schilling discussed how the government can help the people who don’t qualify for Medicaid or are too young for Medicare.
