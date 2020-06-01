GOP candidate Schilling on health care reform: ‘No one silver bullet’​

Bobby Schilling is on the record saying health care reform needs to be a priority.​

We’ve seen in recent years no bipartisanship can be found and it’s one of the biggest issues this election year.​

This is the third part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.​

Schilling’s positions on health care reform focus on things like putting limits on malpractice lawsuits and being able to buy insurance across state lines to increase competition.​

We’ve seen millions of Americans lose their jobs during the crisis, including jobs that provide health insurance.​

Schilling addressed the argument that the pandemic highlights a weakness in the employer-based insurance system.

​

Schilling was just treated for a serious condition.

​

He has some financial means as a successful businessman that a lot of Americans don’t when it comes to medical coverage.​

Schilling discussed how the government can help the people who don’t qualify for Medicaid or are too young for Medicare.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

