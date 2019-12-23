GOP candidate Walsh on challenging Trump: ‘I do want to hurt him’

Sunday morning has the magic number at 43. That’s 43 days away from the Iowa caucuses.

You know we’ve spent a lot of time presenting you with the choices the Democrats are offering.

That list is holding steady at 15 for now.

Don’t forget the Republicans will have their own caucuses as well.

Most political analysts say it’s not much of a race with President Trump running for re-election.

The challenges from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh are considered longshots.

But the fact that there’s any internal party challenge against the sitting president is significant.

We’ll get to know Joe Walsh a bit more this morning.

Walsh was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Iowa.

Walsh spent a little time pursuing an acting career, then went back to school and earned his master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago.

Walsh spent time as a social worker in Chicago’s inner city.

He also taught college courses in government and history.

Joe Walsh’s later career focused more on government.

He worked for the libertarian think tank known as the Heartland Institute, where he concentrated on state and local government policy.

Another career stop brought him to Americans for Limited Government, where he worked to elect fiscal conservatives to state government.

He lost a couple of congressional races in the 1990s.

Then won a seat in Congress representing Illinois, where he served one term earlier this decade.

He lost his seat to Tammy Duckworth.

Walsh left Congress and hosted a conservative radio show until earlier this year.

He lost his job after announcing his run for president.

I had a long conversation the former congressman on Wednesday.

We covered a lot of ground and will bring most of that to you this morning.

We start this segment with the political obstacles he faces and his reasons for challenging Donald Trump for the Republican nomination and end with this question: Will you vote for the president in November if he’s the Republican nominee?

His answer, unlike fellow Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford when he joined us in October, was an emphatic “no.” Sanford has since dropped out.

Watch the rest of our conversation in the video above.

