GOP candidate Walsh willing to cut defense

The biggest accomplishment of the Trump administration so far has been the tax cuts adopted in 2017.

Democrats want to repeal them.

Joe Walsh obviously won’t go there. But he has his own take.

We hear Democrats talking about repealing the tax cuts adopted during the Trump administration.

Some of the provisions expire in 2025.

Congress’ non-partisan joint committee on taxation says extending the Trump tax cuts or making them permanent would cost another $920-billion dollars through 2029.

So what would Walsh get rid of to make up that lost revenue?

Walsh also supports cutting the capital gains tax and more cuts to the corporate tax rate.

Walsh makes his argument to everyday Americans who pay a higher income tax rate than those whose sole source of income is on investments that it’s a fair system and addresses the companies that aren’t paying taxes at all, like Amazon, Halliburton and IBM.

