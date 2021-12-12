GOP Congressional candidate Helmick: ‘You won’t see me following party lines.’

We’re back with Illinois Congressional candidate Charlie Helmick, who is running in the Republican primary.

Some see the Republicans at a crossroads, and say the election could be a defining moment for the party’s identification.

Donald Trump is at the center of it. There are those in the party who think his influence is damaging. Some Republicans left the party because of him, and of course plenty of Republicans support him and his ideas.

“I don’t believe that Congress has a place in individual health issues,” Helmick said. “We have this tendency to take away personal liberties.”

Watch the video to hear what else Helmick has to say on issues including the Republican party and vaccines.

