GOP congressional candidate Phillips on pandemic: ‘Response to it is overkill’​

Rick Phillips vying for nomination to take Loebsack seat​

There is so much talk about the pandemic everywhere you turn these days.​

We will step away from that for the most part this morning and focus on a significant race for congress in the Iowa primary on June 2.

​

That’s the race to replace outgoing Congressman Dave Loebsack in Iowa’s 2nd District.​

It’s easy for the Democrats: ​Rita Hart is running unopposed.​

It’s a lot more interesting for the Republicans with five candidates vying for the chance to run against her in November: Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rick Phillips and Bobby Schilling.

​

Money tells a big story in the haves and have nots for this race.​

This is the money each candidate had to start the year:

Borchardt didn’t report anything to the Federal Election Commission yet.​

Everly has a few thousand dollars.​

Miller-Meeks is the biggest player with more than $200,000 in her war chest and basically every major endorsement within the state Republican Party.

Phillips reported just over $50.​

Former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling trying to go back to D.C. for Iowa has some financial strength at about $50,000.

Our focus this morning will be on Phillips.

​

He’s an Iowa native and graduated from North Mahaska High School in New Sharon.​

He served four years in the Marine Corps, spent the bulk of his career self-employed as a vacuum cleaner salesman and repairman and wrote a book that was published called “America’s Path to Revival.”

​

Phillips has run for elected office before.​

He lost an earlier bid for Congress in 1996 for Iowa’s 3rd District.

​

He got on the ballot again in 2004 when he lost a bid for Mahaska County Sheriff.

​

Phillips served on the Poweshiek County Central Committee for the Republican Party from 1996 to 2002.

​

A review of the financial picture alone makes it clear that Phillips is a significant underdog in the race.​

That isn’t stopping him.​

He’s a stout supporter of President Donald Trump and his border policy.​

I spoke with the candidate by Skype on Thursday.​

Here’s the first part of that conversation.​

Crowded field

​

A primary with two or three candidates is a big challenge to win.​

This race has five republicans.​

Phillips discussed what he thought makes him more qualified to serve in Congress than the others.

Endorsements

Schilling actually served in Congress when he lived in Illinois.

​

He certainly has wide name recognition for a lot of people in the district.​

Then there’s Miller-Meeks, who has the endorsements of Iowa’s establishment Republicans: Governor Kim Reynolds, former Governor Terry Branstad and Senator Joni Ernst.

Phillips addressed how he would overcome that.​

​

Money

​

It’s impossible to ignore the financial pressure to run a campaign of this magnitude.​

Miller-Meeks and Schilling both have sizable war chests.​

Phillips’ report to the federal election commission indicated he had $54 in his account to start the year.​

Phillips talked about why he still thinks he can realistically compete.​

​

Campaigning

​

Any form of traditional campaigning that we’re used to is out the window this year because of the pandemic.​

Iowans love to get to know candidates through town halls.​

It’s what they’re used to.​

Phillips discussed what campaigning he is doing

Federal thoughts

Phillips also talked about what approach he would you take in Congress to address the coronavirus pandemic, what type of legislation he supports and if there is anything President Trump has done that he doesn’t agree with.

​Absentee ballots

Iowa’s Secretary of State is sending absentee ballot requests to every voter to try to encourage more participation during the pandemic.​

Phillips shared his thoughts on that as well.

You can watch all of the conversation in the video above.