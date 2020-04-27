GOP Congressional hopeful wants to avoid ‘throwing political fireballs’ in health care debate

Mariannette Miller-Meeks was a nurse, doctor and professor as well as Iowa’s Director of Public Health.
There’s no denying her experience in medicine.
Health insurance remains a divisive political issue and will be prominent in the campaign.
We pick up the conversation there.
Health care
It was considered the most important issue to voters before the pandemic.
Miller-Meeks says it’s up to voters if access to health care is a right?.
Miller-Meeks makes the case on her website that health care needs to be affordable, accessible and give people choices.
She argues that single payer coverage like Medicare for All is counter to that.
There are some people who maintain the current pandemic supports the idea for single payer because millions of Americans are out of work and lost their insurance.
Miller-Meeks explained why she thinks they are wrong.
