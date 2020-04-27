GOP Congressional hopeful wants to avoid ‘throwing political fireballs’ in health care debate

Republican Miller-Meeks says it's up to voters to decide if health care access is a fundamental right​ ​

Mariannette Miller-Meeks was a nurse, doctor and professor as well as Iowa’s Director of Public Health.​

There’s no denying her experience in medicine. ​

Health insurance remains a divisive political issue and will be prominent in the campaign.​

We pick up the conversation there.​

Health care

It was considered the most important issue to voters before the pandemic.​

Miller-Meeks says it’s up to voters if access to health care is a right?.

​

Miller-Meeks makes the case on her website that health care needs to be affordable, accessible and give people choices.​

She argues that single payer coverage like Medicare for All is counter to that.

​

There are some people who maintain the current pandemic supports the idea for single payer because millions of Americans are out of work and lost their insurance.​

Miller-Meeks explained why she thinks they are wrong.​

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

​

Question of the week

