Republicans could block president’s attempt to unify country

President Joe Biden tried to deliver a unifying message in his first State of the Union Address, a significant move in this election year.

The Republican rebuttal given by Iowa’s governor pulled no punches and called him a failure after only a year in office.

We’ll cover that this morning with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

“He didn’t bring up his own weakness in how he has treated Putin going into the invasion,” Bloom said. “In some cases, I think he actually said things that made the invasion look easier for the Russians.”

“The problem Biden faces right now: The world is on fire,” Gayman said. “He’s got steady leadership. He’s listening to the fact that Americans are hurting across the board.”

And now, with our question of the week, we want to hear from you, too. What did you think about the President’s State of the Union Address? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.