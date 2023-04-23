We’re back with Republican Presidential candidate Perry Johnson.

One thing all Republicans in the race so far and those expected to join seem to have in common is their dislike of Joe Biden. Everything he does is bad in Republicans’ eyes and he has to be elected out of office.

Biden spends too much money, Johnson said. “The reason we have inflation right now is that the government spends to much money. I know exactly what to do to stop it,” Johnson said. He said Social Security, Medicare and national defense are at risk.

To hear what else Johnson has to say, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.