Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is 38. He would be the youngest President in United States history if elected.

Ramaswamy says he would run the country like a business and he intends to fire a lot of people. Host Jim Niedelman talks with the candidate about his plans if elected.

“I don’t think the job of the federal government is to provide employment opportunity for bureaucrats,” Ramaswamy said. “If that’s somebody’s view, then I’m not your candidate.”

