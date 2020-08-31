GOP hopes Scott’s prominent role can pull some traditional Democrats over to Trump

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump need to reach voters that don’t necessarily align with their respective parties.

For Donald Trump, that’s minorities and specifically Black voters.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina headlined the first night of the convention.

He’s the only Black man who’s a Republican in all of Congress.

Scott says this election is not only about Trump and Biden.

“It’s about the promise of America,” Scott said. “It’s about you and me…our challenges and heartbreaks, hopes and dreams. It’s about how we respond when tackling critical issues like police reform…when Democrats called our work a token effort, and walked out of the room during negotiations because they wanted the ISSUE more than they wanted a solution. Do we want a society that breeds success, or a culture that cancels everything it even slightly disagrees with? I know where I stand, because you see, I am living my mother’s American Dream.”

We touched on it a moment ago in a different segment: Republicans maintain they want to be an inclusive party.

Scott’s endorsement on the first night is an attempt to swing more minority support for the president.

His speech clearly an attempt to get some Democrats to cross over to Trump, like Republicans John Kasich, Colin Powell and more did for Biden last week.

There are millions of Americans who feel this president is out of touch with minorities.

They point to his response to the Black Lives Matter movement as one example and his management of the coronavirus that has hit minorities particularly hard as another.

Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Jan Weber, the Republican Party Chair for the Illinois 17th Congressional District as well as Henry County’s Republican Party Chair, joined 4 The Record this week to discuss the Republican National Convention.

Gayman and Weber addressed what difference Scott can make and how much influence he can have on the electorate Republicans are targeting by giving him a prominent speaking role.

