Illinois Congressman hopes deal can be reached, but Freedom Caucus not giving ground

Deal or no deal. It’s not clear whether federal lawmakers will be able to reach agreement on a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. They need to pass something by the end of the month.

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer says he reached a stopgap deal with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to keep the government running for a few weeks after the deadline.

It would provide more time to pass all 12 appropriations bills.

But the short-term fix might not happen because several House Republicans threaten to oppose any spending bill that doesn’t include the cuts they demand.

Here’s a list of some of the federal government shutdowns since 1980:

These are only those that involved significant funding gaps that caused employees to be furloughed. You can see the longer they last, the more they wind up costing the government.

The mid-1990s shutdowns during the Clinton Administration cost $400 million.

The tab ran more than $2 billion in 2013 while Obama was in office.

And the shutdown that lasted more than a month during the Trump years cost $5 billion.

Clearly this is a road we’ve been down before over the years.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into that this morning with Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood.

“We shouldn’t have a government shutdown …. We’ve got to do everything we can to pass a budget,” LaHood said.

To hear what else Darin LaHood has to say, click on the video.

