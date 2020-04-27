GOP Miller-Meeks would work within framework of ACA in Congress

Thanks for clicking on this web extra of my conversation with Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
We talked a lot about health care.
We couldn’t bring all of it to you on 4 the Record because of time constraints.
The Republican candidate for Congress says Americans need choices when it comes to their coverage.
That’s where we pick up the conversation.
Health care
Miller-Meeks argues government bureucrats would limit choices if there’s Medicare for All. But don’t insurance companies limit choices by determining what they will and won’t cover?
See Miller-Meeks’ response in the video above.
