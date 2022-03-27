Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We ran tight on time during 4 the Record during our panel discussion.

The one topic we didn’t bring you was this week’s hearings of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson survived four days of confirmation hearings surrounding her nomination to the Supreme Court. Two days involved the intense questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats want to push through her confirmation. Republicans understandably asked the more challenging questions to potentially derail her confirmation.

Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg share their thoughts.

“I think she handled herself well,” Mielke said. “I believe she’ll be appointed. This is a good day for diversity in our country.”

“The Supreme Court does not sentence criminal behavior,” Rhomberg said. “Their function is to adjudicate the constitutionality of laws under which people may be convicted.”

