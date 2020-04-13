GOP Phillips wants feds out of education: ‘Children no longer have an American identity’​

​

Rick Phillips mentioned early in our conversation he wants to eliminate the Department of Education.

He clearly has a disdain for federal involvement.​

It’s a philosophy he would bring to Congress if elected in November.​

This is the second part of our conversation on 4 The Record this week.

Stance on education​

Phillips promotes what he calls a four-plank platform that’s really a three-plank platform.​

Phillips explained why one is to abolish the federal Department of Education and ​where the money for schools would come from under his plan.​

Phillips makes the case that federal involvement promotes identity politics that’s pushed by transgender people, Islamic clerics and cultural Marxists.​

I asked him what evidence he has of that.​

You can see his answer and the full conversation in the video above.​

One thing that seems odd about His education policy is that he supports forgiving student loan debt. ​

He calls it a scam.​

That goes against any Republican platform I’ve seen.​

Phillips addressed why he supports this idea and if that is in line the so-called “cultural Marxists” he criticizes.

