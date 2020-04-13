GOP Phillips wants feds out of education: ‘Children no longer have an American identity’​

Rick Phillips mentioned early in our conversation he wants to eliminate the Department of Education.
He clearly has a disdain for federal involvement.
It’s a philosophy he would bring to Congress if elected in November.
This is the second part of our conversation on 4 The Record this week.
Stance on education
Phillips promotes what he calls a four-plank platform that’s really a three-plank platform.
Phillips explained why one is to abolish the federal Department of Education and where the money for schools would come from under his plan.
Phillips makes the case that federal involvement promotes identity politics that’s pushed by transgender people, Islamic clerics and cultural Marxists.
I asked him what evidence he has of that.
You can see his answer and the full conversation in the video above.
One thing that seems odd about His education policy is that he supports forgiving student loan debt.
He calls it a scam.
That goes against any Republican platform I’ve seen.
Phillips addressed why he supports this idea and if that is in line the so-called “cultural Marxists” he criticizes.
