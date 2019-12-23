GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh wants to end employer-based health insurance

Make no mistake, Joe Walsh is a conservative Republican.

He already made it clear he doesn’t like Donald Trump.

He also doesn’t like the Affordable Care Act or the idea of Medicare for All.

We pick up our conversation with the health care debate.

Health care figures to be a prominent issue in the campaign.

Walsh wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and supports a free market system.

Walsh explained how that is different than what existed before the Affordable Care Act and why he thinks insurance companies will put a bigger priority on the health of their patients than their profits.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

