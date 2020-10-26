GOP’s Miller-Meeks dismisses concern ACA will be eliminated

My entire conversation with Iowa Congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks could not fit on 4 The Record this week.

A key issue covered is health care.

Here’s that part of the interview.

When we spoke before the primary, she told me then that she supported working within the framework of the Affordable Care Act to make changes to the system.

However, the law is headed to the Supreme Court after the U.S. Court of Appeals found the individual mandate unconstitutional.

Republicans are leading the way.

Supporters of the law fear the imminent confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will mean its demise.

Miller-Meeks discussed where she stands on the case and the possible elimination of the Affordable Care Act, how worried she is that millions of Americans who get coverage because of the ACA will wind up without insurance and what she would do to stop that.

