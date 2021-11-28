Gov hopeful Bailey maintains individual rights supersede general welfare in COVID-19 vaccine debate

We’re back with Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for governor.

Bailey has been very vocal in opposition to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s approach.

He was forced to leave a session in the State House for refusing to wear a mask.

“Government educates and informs,” he said. “One person never has the authority or the ability to tell us how to live our lives …. We the people decide how we’re going to live.”

Hear what else Bailey has to say about COVID-19 and mask mandates in the video.

