We’re 65 days away from decision day in November. One of Iowa’s big races is for governor. Incumbent Kim Reynolds faces a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear.

The most recent poll by the Des Moines Register is from July 14. It shows Reynolds leading 48 percent to DeJear’s 31 percent, with a significant percentage undecided.

Reynolds has a huge financial lead with more than $5 million dollars in her campaign account as of July 14. DeJear had a little more than half a million dollars in cash on hand based on campaign filings with the state.

We will take a closer look at DeJear today. She was born in Mississippi and raised mostly in Oklahoma.

DeJear moved to Iowa to go to college. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Drake University and made the state her home ever since. She started her own consulting business called Caleo Enterprises. It helps small businesses with their marketing strategy and to manage different projects.

DeJear isn’t new to politics despite never holding elected office before. She was an organizer for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. DeJear won the Iowa Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state, but lost the general election in 2018. And she was the Iowa campaign chair for the Kamala Harris run for president going into the caucuses.

“We have seen tremendous change in the atmosphere all across this state,” she said. “I believe nine days out of the week that the battle we are righting is worth fighting for.”

