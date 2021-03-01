Grassley sees no problem once blocking Garland for Supreme Court and endorsing him now for AG

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Garland

During last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for the confirmation of Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland, Grassley spoke highly of him, despite blocking his confirmation to the Supreme Court in 2016.

Grassley addressed how he reconciles that.

Trump

Grassley voted not to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

Those who voted to convict saw it as a way to prevent him from holding public office again.

Grassley talked about how important Trump is to the future of the Republican party and if he wants him to run for president again.

Future

Grassley is in the last two years of his seventh term in the United States Senate.

He will be 89 years old when his seat is on the ballot.

Grassley disscussed how he feels about running for an eighth term.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.