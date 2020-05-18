Greenfield doesn’t feel pressure as frontrunner in Iowa’s Democratic Senate race

​A couple of very big decisions will be made by voters in Iowa in 16 days.​

That’s the state primary.​

There’s the Republican race for Congress to try to claim Dave Loebsack’s seat and there’s a race for the U.S Senate among the Democrats.​

Five democrats are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Joni Ernst in November.​

Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods.​

There’s a wide gap when it comes to money.​

Greenfield has a tremendous warchest of almost $4 million to start the second quarter.​

No one is really close.: Michael Franken almost at $250,000, Kimberly Graham at roughly $41,000 to start the year, Eddie Mauro is in the game at $1 million — but ​doesn’t have as much cash on hand as he did to start the year, down about $500,000 — and ​Cal Woods hasn’t filed with the Federal Election Commission.​

We got to know Theresa Greenfield better. On this week’s 4 The Record.

She was raised on a farm in Bricelyn, Minnesota near the Iowa border.

Greenfield took college classes at Iowa Lakes Community College and Iowa State.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Mankato State University in Minnesota.​

Greenfield started out her professional career working as an urban planner for more than 10 years.​

She now runs a small commercial real estate company in Des Moines.

This isn’t her first foray into politics.​

Greenfield ran for Congress a couple of years ago.

She pulled out before the primary after her campaign manager falsified some signatures to get on the ballot.​

Fellow Democrat Cindy Axne went on to win the primary and the general election to go to Congress.​

Frontrunner pressure?

There’s no avoiding the fact Greenfield is the favorite going into the primary based on her financial dominance alone.​

She also has the support of the Democratic Party establishment.

I had a chance to talk with her earlier this week about her campaign.

We talked about the stress that goes with being the frontrunner and if she feels it, why she thinks she can come out on top in a field of five Democrats with little name recognition and how concerned she is that Ernst and the Republicans will use her former campaign manager’s actions against her in the general election to try to paint her as someone who can’t be trusted.​

COVID-19

This pandemic clearly affects how all candidates have to campaign.​

It might also keep people away from the polls.​

Greenfield discussed what worries she has about turnout during the primary — ​which already have historically low turnout — and the impact it could have on her chances of winning.​

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

