We are now 22 days away from the Iowa caucuses. Eight Republican presidential candidates hope Jan. 15 goes their way.

Today, host Jim Niedelman gets to know the only woman in the race. That’s Nikki Haley of course.

Born and raised in the area of Bamberg, South Carolina. Haley earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson University, held various accounting and finance positions, including chief financial officer for her parents’ clothing business.

Haley has an extensive political career. She served six years in South Carolina’s House of Representatives, then was elected to two terms as that state’s governor.

She left office early to be the U. S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, a job she held for a little less than two years.

Polls show her trailing in Iowa, New Hampshire and her home state of South Carolina. But she’s been the biggest climber in the polls since the summer, going from single digits to as high as 29 percent in New Hampshire and up to 17 percent in Iowa based on the most recent polls.

“I think that Donald Trump should not be the next President,” Haley said. “Rightly or wrongly, once again, chaos follows him….You don’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos.”

