Deadly shooting in South Carolina Black church happened during her days as governor

Nikki Haley was South Carolina’s governor when a bigot went into a Black church and opened fire. That was eight years ago.

Host Jim Niedelman discusses gun violence with Haley, who was South Carolina’s governor when nine Black people were murdered at their church in Charleston by a white supremacist.

It eventually led to the removal of the Confederate flag outside the South Carolina Capitol.

Mass shootings always bring up the debate about gun rights.

“In order to deal with this, America has to deal with the cancer that is mental health,” Haley said. “Eighty percent of mass shootings happen from someone who is having a mental crisis.”

Hear what else Nikki Haley has to say when you click on the video.

And we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about Nikki Haley as a Republican Presidential candidate? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.