Halpin hopes to decide soon on run for Congress

Illinois state representative considering a campaign for Bustos' seat or state senate

Illinois State Representative Mike Halpin joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Democrats in Illinois drew new lines for legislative districts this year.

One of the things that happened in that process is current State Senator Neil Anderson was drawn out of his district.

The new boundaries conveniently take Andalusia out of the 36th District.

We know parties that control their state legislature can do that.

We see Republicans do it in other states, but we hear so much about fair maps.

Halpin addressed how fair these maps really are.

This move now makes the 36th District that largely represents Rock Island County an open seat next year.

There’s also the open seat in Congress being vacated by Cheri Bustos.

Halpin indicated in May he’s considering running for Congress.

I’ve also heard his name mentioned for Anderson’s seat in the state senate.

Despite my offer to break the news on 4 The Record, Halpin hasn’t made up his mind, but shared what factors he will base his decision on.

I’ve spoken with other prominent Democrats who might have aspirations of running for office and asked them if they’ll run for either of these seats.

They tell me they’re waiting to see what Halpin does.

His power has grown now that he’s also the chair of the Rock Island County Democrats.

People are waiting to see the Mike Halpin domino fall.

He discussed what it’s like to be in that position.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.