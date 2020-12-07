Halpin noncommittal on keeping Madigan as Illinois speaker

Illinois Representative Mike Halpin joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

We’ve heard Illinois Governor JB Pritzker now call for 5 percent cuts in the current budget and 10 percent next year.

Halpin addressed if he’s on board with that and where those cuts will be.

Speaker of the House Mike Madigan is embroiled in the controversial ComEd bribery scandal and the subject of an investigation in the legislature.

He’s losing support among some Democrats.

Halpin shared where he stands and if Madigan should still be the speaker.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week