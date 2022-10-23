We’re back with Mike Halpin and Mike Thoms, who are both running for Illinois State Senate in the 36th District.

Democrats boast that the state enjoys a budget surplus that is largely because of federal pandemic relief money. That’s not coming anymore. How can the state make up for that money to maintain a surplus?

“We ended up being able to put a billion dollars into the Rainy Day Fund, another $500 million into the Pension Stabilization Fund, and still we’ve been able to do that tax relief package that I talked about earlier,” Halpin said.

“Unfortunately, one fund they did not pay back …. is the unemployment,” Thoms said. “That puts a burden on the businesses to increase what they are paying in to replenish that account.”

