We’re back again with Mike Thoms and Mike Halpin running for state senate in the 36th District.

A common criticism of Illinois is that its tax structure scares businesses away. Illinois has taken an aggressive position on climate legislation.

It phases out fossil fuel in the energy sector by 2045. Host Jim Niedelman asked Thoms and Halpin how this will attract new business, and what else the state can do to bring new business investments.

“There are slush funds out there, so if a legislator has an unethical or unpopular event happen, they can pay that person off … Taxpayers’ money paying somebody to keep quiet on issues. That’s corruption,” Thoms said.

Halpin said he voted for term limits for legislative leaders “to make sure that state representatives and senators can’t go back in that revolving door and immediately become lobbyists,” said Halpin. “We’ve come a long way in the past 12 months.”

