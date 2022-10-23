Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'

We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away.

We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.

The candidates will be here face-to-face to go over the issues important in that race.

Right now we want to let you know we’ve got a “4 the Record” bonus interview with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Look for it and watch it online here at www.ourquadcities.com

Today’s program focuses on the Illinois State Senate race in the 36th District and candidates Illinois State Representative Mike Halpin and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

This is the seat vacated by Neil Anderson, who was drawn into another district and is running for that seat.

Mike Halpin is an attorney by profession. He came to the Quad Cities originally to work for Congressman Lane Evans.

He’s currently the Illinois state representative for the 72nd District that serves Rock Island County, a position he’s had since January of 2017.

Halpin’s campaign is laying out a lot of money for this seat. The campaign spent more than $1.9 million in the third quarter.

Mike Thoms is a Rock Island native. He spent his professional career in his family’s wholesale food service business, retired from there and got into real estate investments.

At one time he owned the Fyre Lake Golf Course in Sherrard. He’s been the mayor of Rock Island since 2017 and is now in his second term.

Thoms’ campaign isn’t shying away from the money either. It reports spending almost $770,000 in the third quarter.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties at the state level have a lot of interest in this race.

They discuss the SAFE-T Act , an Illinois law that affects pre-arrest diversion, policing, pretrial detention, sentencing, and corrections. The law is now in effect except for the controversial aspect that eliminates cash bail. That will be implemented in the new year.

“It does end the cash bail system, and gets the system back to a threat-based system as opposed to how much money you have in your wallet,” Halpin said.

“No cash bail puts a financial burden on the counties,” Thoms said. “Now that could end up increasing property taxes. We’re starting to give the criminals more rights than the victims.”

Hear what else they have to say when you click on the video.

