Illinois will have a new law take effect at the end of August.

It’s House Bill 2220 that’s an amendment to the Innkeeper Protection Act. This gives hotels the power to kick out guests who misbehave. That includes obvious things like making verbal or physical threats, underage drinking, illegal drug use, destruction of property, violating house rules that are posted around the front desk or online.

Then there’s what some refer to as the “be nice” section of the law. You can be kicked out for using what’s considered verbally abusive language. That’s defined as language that would reasonably be found to be threatening or demeaning.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Jaclyn Dooley, first vice chair of the Rock Island County Republican Party.

“Employees have the right to have a safe and healthy workplace,” Pence said.

“They have to be able to remove unruly guests,” Dooley said.

Hear what else our panelists have to say when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.