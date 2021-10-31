Hear Matson and Gilbraith: head-to-head on gun violence

Davenport mayoral candidates square off on the issues on '4 the Record'

We’re two days away from the next election in Iowa, with mayoral, city council and school-board races on the ballot.

This morning we focus on the highest profile contest: Davenport mayor. Incumbent Mike Matson faces a challenge from Athena Gilbraith.

Matson seeks a second term in office. He served on Davenport’s City Council for 12 years before he was elected mayor. He’s a military veteran and a retired teacher from Davenport Central High School.

Athena Gilbraith hasn’t held elected office before. She is a social-justice advocate, and the founder and CEO of the political non-profit called Take Back. Gilbraith worked in the magazine industry for more than a decade.

She moved up the ranks holding different positions at “Women’s Edition Magazine – Quad Cities.”

Matson wants to “continue the moment and build upon what we’ve done with job creation, infrastructure, public safety,” he said. “In two years we’ve done a lot, especially during a pandemic, so we want to continue to grow, especially in the economic development area.”

Gilbraith says her top three priorities are “affordable housing, social justice within our local government and really just making sure that we’re addressing public safety in a simple, but professional, approach.”

We dedicate today’s discussion entirely to Davenport’s mayoral race and conversations with both candidates.