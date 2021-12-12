Helmick: “There’s no one that knows this district more intimately mile by mile than I do.’

“4 the Record” concentrates on the battle for the Illinois 17th Congressional District. That’s the contest to replace outgoing Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

Five Democrats are in the party’s primary next June.

Former Illinois State Rep. Litesa Wallace

Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann

Rock Island County Board member Angie Normoyle

Marsha Williams of Channahon, Illinois, entered the campaign a couple of weeks ago.

Former TV meteorologist Eric Sorensen rounds out the field.

We focus on the Republican field this morning. Esther Joy King will battle for the nomination against Charlie Helmick.

King reported having almost $656,000 cash at the end of the third quarter with the Federal Elections Commission. Charlie Helmick has not filed any financial reports with the FEC yet.

Helmick was born in Washington, Iowa. He was raised in Moline and left Moline High School early to join the Marines.

He worked for FedEx for almost 30 years, had a brief stint with the Transportation Security Administration and owns a couple of insurance franchises.

“Money’s important, but I think that the candidate is even more important,” said Helmick, who stresses he wants to truly represent the people of the district.

Hear what he has to say about his candidacy and the issues in the video.

