Hickenlooper on criminals getting background checks: ‘They are that stupid’

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper hasn’t drawn large crowds on the campaign trail.

That makes it a struggle to deliver his message.

One issue that Democrats should love him involves guns.

Democrats talk a lot about what they would do.

He actually got something done.

Gun control

Hickenlooper is one of two Democrats in the race who can tout getting anywhere on gun control.

As Colorado’s governor he signed various pieces of legislation that did things like ban high-capacity magazines and instituted universal background checks for private gun sales.

Hickenlooper discussed how important he thinks it is to push this nationally and what it will take to get it done.

Climate

Hickenlooper signed legislation in Colorado to regulate methane emissions.

He’s also seen as someone friendly with the oil and gas industry.

He explained how he reconciles that and if considers fracking safe.

Hickenlooper also doesn’t support the Green New Deal.

His climate plan would implement a carbon tax as an incentive to reduce emissions.

He wants $200 billion invested in transportation and renewable energy.

He’d also like $150 billion to go improving the electrical grid.

Hickenlooper addressed whether this goes far enough and if he believes climate change threatens extinction like Jay Inslee does.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

