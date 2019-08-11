Hickenlooper: ‘Tariff wars are for losers’

Thanks for watching this web extra from my interview with former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

His was in office when Colorado became the first state to sell legal pot in stores.

We talked about whether it should be legally federally and covered some foreign policy ground in this part of the conversation.

Marijuana

Hickenlooper initially opposed legalizing it as the mayor of Denver and Colorado governor.

He went along to enforce the will of the voters.

Hickenlooper discussed if the Colorado experience has changed his opinion, including the concept of legalizing marijuana federally.

Foreign policy

Hickenlooper also talked about how he would approach the Middle East threats in Syria, Afghanistan and Iran and what he would do to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that every administration promises, but fails to do.

Watch the full interview in the video above.