Hickenlooper wants universal healthcare without Medicare for All

Public option and tweaks to ACA supported by former Colorado governor

This year’s race to be the Democratic party’s nominee for president highlights some significant differences among the candidates.

It pits moderates versus progressives.

John Hickenlooper tends to be more moderate on the issues.

The differences between the two factions is most evident when it comes to their health care plans.

Here is the third part of Hickenloooper’s interview on 4 The Record.

Health care

Health care is one where you were very outspoken during the last debate.

He opposes the Medicare for All plans pushed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Two years ago he came out with Ohio Governor John Kasich to push a bipartisan plan to tweak the Affordable Care Act.

At the time he got behind that proposal, saying it had a lot of Republican ideas.

Recently he said he supports getting to universal health care.

Hickenlooper explained how we get there and if there needs to be a public option, if Medicare payments to doctors need to increase and if protecting private insurance companies still gives them the right to refuse paying for some treatment.

His position on this issue is more in line with Joe Biden’s.

So we asked Hickenlooper how he can win over his loyalists and it makes him a more attractive running mate for him. Watch his response in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.