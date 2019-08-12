Live Now
Hickenlooper’s campaign promise that can’t be beat

4 The Record

Former Colorado governor hops on 4 the Record recommendation

One light note before our conversation with presidential candidate John Hickenlooper on 4 The Record ended.

What if I told he has the secret to winning and you haven’t come close to mentioning it on the campaign trail.

Forget Medicare for All. Free college for all.

Hickenlooper once owned a brewery: He can offer free beer for all!

So how about it? See his answer in the video above.

