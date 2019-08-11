Hickenlooper’s financial struggles biggest campaign obstacle

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my interview with former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

The presidential candidate is struggling financially.

Hickenlooper talked about the clock ticking because he’s not raising nearly as much money as his competitors.

So we asked him how long he thought he could survive.

Several candidates can at least expect to win their home states.

Colorado will be part of the massive Super Tuesday contests and Hickenlooper could very well split that with Michael Bennet.

He discussed how important it is to win there decisively.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

