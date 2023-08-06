Republicans running for president have different reactions to this week’s indictment of Donald Trump.

More college athletes are accused of gambling illegally on the sports they play.

And a call for Congress to help comes from the biggest conference in college sports.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that and more with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“This has been handled in Illinois at the state level,” Mielke said. “I don’t know why we’d want to trouble Congress with this.”

“There is a need for some kind of uniformity just to assure you don’t have states bidding against each other for athletes,” Schwiebert said.

To hear what else our panelists say, click on the video.

