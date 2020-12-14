Hikes vs cuts: Iowa & Illinois pursuing different income tax legislation

A new political landscape could be emerging in Washington D.C. for 2021, Iowa considers getting ambitious with more tax cuts while the pandemic strains the economy and Illinois might do the reverse with an income tax hike with that state’s finances under pressure.

We talked about all of that this week on 4 The Record with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and former AFSCME Local 46 President Gregg Johnson, a Democrat.

Illinois

The state’s financial quagmire keeps getting worse.

A $4 billion budget deficit is projected this fiscal year and almost $5 billion next fiscal year, with unpaid bills more than $10 billion by June.

Spending cuts are likely.

Revenue is down during the pandemic.

Now Democrats in the majority are working toward raising the state’s flat income tax after the constitutional amendment failed in November.

Johnson and Bloom discussed how much Illinois is backed into a corner, what options are available to the state and if Mike Madigan needs to be the Speaker of the House for this to happen.

Iowa

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is pushing her Invest in Iowa plan that would cut state income and property taxes while increasing sales taxes.

Reynolds says it would raise money for mental health programs and water quality initiatives.

There is support from business groups.

Some Republicans in the state legislature are cautious about doing it while in throes of the pandemic.

Bloom and Johnson talked about how risky the timing is for this approach.

D.C.

The stage could be set for a different Washington D.C. dynamic in January.

Joe Biden will be president.

Republicans are likely to hold on to a narrow majority in the Senate.

Democrats will have a narrow majority in the House.

We’ve seen the loud extreme voices from both parties seem to control the debate and force stalemates in government.

Moderates in both parties are drowned out and afraid to speak up at their own political peril.

Johnson and Bloom addressed how much the new political makeup changes that, if there will be a rise of the moderates and if so, what middle ground legislation we are likely to see.

Question of the week