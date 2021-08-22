Humanitarian response now a monumental challenge in Afghanistan

Thanks for clicking on this web extra.

This week’s panel discussion about Afghanistan got very passionate.

It stayed heated between Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg as I brought up one more thing about the situation in the country.

I remember reading stories about the Taliban in the mid 1990s when they came to power in Afghanistan.

This is a horribly oppressive regime.

It’s hard to believe that will change and the treatment of women in particular is despicable.

Looking forward, what do they see as potential options to help those who are oppressed — women especially — get out from under the Taliban and can there be a massive international humanitarian mission to get them out of the country?

See the Kaufmann and Rhomberg debate in the video above.