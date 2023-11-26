Host Jim Niedelman moves on to domestic policy in his conversation with Asa Hutchinson, candidate for President of the United States.

This is an area where Hutchinson tries to differentiate himself from the other Republican candidates.

“Donald Trump wants to put a ring around the United States with a 10% tariff protecting us,” Hutchinson said. “That would hurt our farmers.”

Hear more from Asa Hutchinson when you click on the video.

