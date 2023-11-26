Republican presidential hopeful far behind in polls and campaign money



Today, host Jim NIedelman will delve into Presidential politics.

Right now we’re 50 days away from the Iowa Caucuses for the Republican Party.

Here are those Republicans vying for the nomination to run against Joe Biden.

Nine candidates remain in the race.

Today, Jim Niedelman talks with Asa Hutchinson.

He was born in Bentonville, Arkansas and will be 73 early next month.

Hutchinson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bob Jones University, then his law degree from the University of Arkansas. He eventually went on to become the youngest federal prosecutor at 31 years old.

Hutchinson has a long career in politics and government. He represented Arkansas in Congress from 1997 to 2001.

Hutchinson ran the Drug Enforcement Administration from 2001 to 2003 under President George W. Bush, then served as an undersecretary in the Department of Homeland Security specifically for border and transportation security.

Hutchinson’s biggest political achievement to date is spending two terms as the Arkansas governor. He left office at the beginning of the year.

Hutchinson isn’t polling well and doesn’t stack up financially to the three leaders in the polls for the Iowa Caucuses.

He reported a little more than $325,000 in his campaign account at the end of September.

Donald Trump: More than $37.5 million.

Ron DeSantis: $12.3 million.

Nikki Haley: More than $11.5 million.

There is a perception that the Republican race for President boils down to Donald Trump as the likely nominee and everyone else fighting to be second choice in case he falters.

One man who pushes back on that generalization is former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

“I have the breadth of experience to lead our country during times of challenge. I understand, as a governor, the importance of balancing the budge,” Hutchinson said.

Hear more from Asa Hutchinson when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.